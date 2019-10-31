Kids Begin Halloween At Local Nursing Home

BISMARCK — A group of first-graders started their Halloween off with a treat.

A field trip to the Baptist Health Care Center to meet new friends.

About 80 first graders from Northridge Elementary packed a room as part of a new program aiming to create intergenerational relationships.

The new project started after the Baptist Health Care Center residents gave educational advice through a Facebook post.

Today’s event included candy, chips, snacks and a special guest appearance from the residents’ therapy dog in his own costume.

This is just the beginning as they plan to continue the new relationship with upcoming activities in the future.

“We plan on a whole year of activities. Christmas, caroling. We plan on like a little dance in the spring. So we have a whole list of things we plan on doing throughout the whole school year. Including some of our residents going over to their school to read stories to them,” shared Shelle Aberle, Marketing and Volunteer Services at Baptist Health Care Center.

Both the staff at Baptist Health, the residents, students and teachers are looking forward to the next event.

