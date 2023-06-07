BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One man has died after experiencing a medical emergency on Highway 85, roughly 12 miles west of Watford City.

According to a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:20 a.m. on June 7, a Kenworth was traveling eastbound on Highway 85 near mile marker 153 when the vehicle went off the roadway, striking a traffic safety device before coming to rest in the south ditch.

When aid arrived on the scene, the driver was found unconscious inside the vehicle after suffering a medical emergency. The driver was provided medical assistance and transported to McKenzie County Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The name of the deceased individual will not be released at this time.