Killdeer man accused of defrauding 82-year-old has 2 of 3 charges dismissed

A Killdeer man accused of defrauding an elderly man of $5 million had two of his three criminal charges dismissed.

Shawn Kluver was charged in April of 2020 with theft by deception, theft over $50,000 and exploitation of an adult.

Investigators say the 82-year-old owner of an oilfield cleanup business put up a $300,000 investment into Kluver’s business, but afterwards, Kluver changed the paperwork to make himself the sole owner of the business.

A Dunn County court dismissed the two theft charges, however, Kluver will go on trial in early August for the exploitation of an adult charge.

There are two civil trials pending with Kluver, however, a Dunn County judge says the civil cases were not a good enough reason to dismiss the exploitation charge.