BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Killdeer man has been ordered by the North Dakota Securities Department to stop selling unregistered investment contracts in an alleged Ponzi scheme involving Texas-based livestock dealer Agridime LLC.

According to department investigative records, Taylor Orris Bang reportedly told those putting money into Agridime that the contracts represented ownership of cattle, and investors were promised guaranteed annual returns of 15 to 32 percent.

A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission complaint filed in U.S. District Court alleges Agridime has raised at least $191 million from more than 2,100 investors in at least 15 states, including North Dakota. The defendants told investors that Agridime would use their funds to acquire, feed, and raise cattle on its network of ranches.

The Securities and Exchange Commission alleges those behind Agridime diverted millions of dollars of investor funds to make Ponzi payments and to pay undisclosed sales commissions to themselves and others. Based on the SEC complaint, Taylor Bang earned $6 million in commissions from 2021 through 2023, or more than half of all commissions paid by Agridime to unregistered agents selling the company’s investment contracts.

The North Dakota Securities Department has ordered Bang to repay investors the full amount of their investments, plus interest, for all transactions he solicited and was paid a commission.

Meanwhile, North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has denied the renewal of Agridime’s livestock dealer license in the state and is issuing a cease and desist order against the company effective today, December 15.

A Ponzi scheme is a type of investment fraud that uses money raised from later investors to repay or pay what appears to be a return to earlier investors.

Ponzi schemes require a constant flow of new money to survive. When it becomes hard to recruit new investors, or when large numbers of existing investors cash out, the schemes tend to collapse.

Ponzi schemes are named after Charles Ponzi, who duped investors in the 1920s with a postage stamp speculation scheme.