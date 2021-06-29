KX Conversation: Adopt an Airman program at Minot AFB

A new program on Minot Air Force Base needs volunteers.

For our June 29 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Rod Wilson, an Adopt an Airman volunteer.

The program was announced recently and is new to the base.

We asked Wilson to tell us more about the program, its purpose, how many airmen they have in comparison to families willing to volunteer and more.

