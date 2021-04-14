KX Conversation: Asst. Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht discusses Mandan residents passing bond referendum

On Tuesday, unofficial results show Mandan passed a public schools referendum.

77.85 percent of those who voted passed the $84 million bond.

Assistant Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht joined our April 14 edition of KX Conversation to discuss more details of the project.

Courtesy: Mandan Public Schools

We talked about the timeline of the new high school and elementary school that will go in the Lakewood area, how important the new buildings are in the education of these kids and more.

We also touched on the district using $9.6 million in COVID relief funds on these projects, and if Fastnacht believes that helped get the bond passed.

