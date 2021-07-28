KX Conversation: BBPH Director Renae Moch discusses new CDC mask recommendation

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it will now recommend people wear masks in areas where there is substantial or high transmission for COVID-19, including vaccinated people.
Discussing that with us in our July 28 edition of KX Conversation was Renae Moch, the director of Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.
We touched how to interpret this new information and much more.
