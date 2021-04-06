KX Conversation: Beth Hill, with the North Dakota Forest Service, on horse pasture fire status

For our April 6 edition of KX Conversation, we got to get an update on the horse pasture fire in the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Beth Hill, the acting North Dakota Forest Service Outreach and Education Manager, joined us.

She says the fire, which we still don’t know how it started, is at 45 percent contained with an estimated 5,000 acres burned.

She also said firefighters she spoke to are “optimistic” with the light winds Monday night and Tuesday, and they’re hoping for good news soon.

We asked Hill if there’s anything she wants the public.

“I know these fires out in Theodore Roosevelt National Park got a lot of attention, just because it’s a really historic and attractive part of our state. With the conditions that we saw over the winter, we had a lot of standing grass. We didn’t get a lot of accumulated snowfall,” Hill said. “Everyone needs to be very proactive and very cognizant of their activities as the weather gets nicer and we start to get outside.”

Hill also discussed how the firefighters are holding up.

