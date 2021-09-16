KX Conversation: Beverly Everett discusses the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra return

Horns, strings and percussion all playing in harmony. The symphony is back.

For our Sept. 16 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Beverly Everett, the music director for the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra.

The Minot Symphony Orchestra is also starting back up again.

Saturday, they kick off their 96th season with a live performance at Minot State University.

“Motley Soiree” will be the first of the symphony’s six-concert series for the 2021-22 season.

