KX Conversation: Bismarck Larks and the community

For our June 22 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by the owner and Chief Experience Officer of the Bismarck Larks, John Bollinger.
We discussed how the season is going so far, what the Larks do for the community and more.
And on Wednesday, they’re giving away 1,000 free jerseys!
