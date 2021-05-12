KX Conversation: Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC President Brian Ritter on workforce shortages

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The workforce shortage across our state is trickling down to the service you see at many restaurants and stores.

For our May 12 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Brian Ritter, the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC President.

We discussed what he’s hearing about hiring difficulties from businesses he works for, if new businesses moving to the Capital City are having worker shortages and more.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News