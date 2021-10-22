KX Conversation: Broadband Association of North Dakota’s David Crothers discusses their next expansion

Broadband has become essential, especially during the pandemic, but the need for broadband has those in rural areas for years. Friday, the USDA announced a significant expansion to high-speed internet access for millions of rural Americans nationwide.
For our Oct. 22 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Executive Vice President/General Manager of the Broadband Association of North Dakota, David Crothers.
We discussed how big the broadband expansion will be, how many people he believes will benefit and more.