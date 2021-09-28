KX Conversation: Celebrating the Bismarck Lions Club’s 100th anniversary with Karen DaSilva

For our Sept. 28 edition of KX Conversation, we looked ahead to the 100th anniversary of the Bismarck Lions Club.

Karen DaSilva, the celebration chair, joined us.

The club was founded on Sept. 2, 1921.

We discussed what the club is and its mission, the Having a Roaring Good Time for 100 Years theme, how to get involved in the Sept. 30 event and more.

