KX Conversation: Clerk of the ND Supreme Court Petra Mandigo Hulm

For our Aug. 26 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by the Clerk of Court for the North Dakota Supreme Court, Petra Mandigo Hulm.

The Supreme Court is asking for the public’s help. They want to know if the public would like the court to continue live-streaming oral arguments.

In March 2020, the court began live-streaming their oral arguments and now they want to know how the public feels about it.

Opinions are asked for no later than Sept. 8, by emailing Petra at phulm@ndcourts.gov or by writing a letter and sending it to the North Dakota Supreme Court Office.

