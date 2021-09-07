KX Conversation: Darren Brostrom of Job Service ND discusses unemployment

Federal COVID unemployment benefits that added an extra $300 have now ended, but here in North Dakota, those benefits ended nearly three months ago.
For our Sept. 7 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Job Service North Dakota’s Deputy Director, Darren Brostrom.
We discussed if Job Service is seeing a difference in people going back to work, where we sit with open jobs and much more.
