KX Conversation: Director of Disease Control Kirby Kruger discusses delta variant in ND

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

For our Aug. 9 edition of KX Conversation, we discussed the Delta variant, its spread and what needs to be done by us and others to help stop it from spreading.

Kirby Kruger, the director of disease control for the North Dakota Department of Health, joined us.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories