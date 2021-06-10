KX Conversation: Director of Ward County Emergency Management Jen Wiechmann on area shelters

In our June 10 edition of KX Conversation, we discussed a very important topic: seeking shelter during a storm.

Jen Wiechmann, the Director of Ward County Emergency Management, joined us.

We discussed how important it is to plan ahead with your family for storms, how Ward County sets up shelters, how to be alert when they open and more.

Click here for a list of shelters in our area.

