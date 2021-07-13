KX Conversation: Discussing the dangers of invasive zebra mussels with ND Game and Fish

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

For our July 13 edition of KX Conversation, Ben Holen, the Aquatic Nuisance Species Expert for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, joined us to discuss invasive zebra mussels and why they pose a threat in the state.

We discussed why zebra mussels are a concern, how prevalent they are in North Dakota lakes, what steps people should take to ensure they aren’t contributing to the spread and more.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories