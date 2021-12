The World Health Organization calls it a global emergency, putting 1.1 billion young people under age 35 at risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 1 in 5 teens already suffer from it. We’re talking about noise-induced hearing loss.

For our Dec. 21 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Dr. Brady Ness with Sanford Health.

We discussed why he thinks those numbers got so high, what’s causing the loss of hearing, how we can protect our hearing and much more.