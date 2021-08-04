KX Conversation: Dr. Carmelita Lamb discusses UMary offering scholarships for Native American students

The University of Mary says scholarships are now available for Native American students, and if they’re interested, they need to apply as soon as possible.

Dr. Carmelita Lamb, the associate dean of the Liffrig Family School of Education and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Mary, joined us for our Aug. 4 edition of KX Conversation.

We discussed how much money is available, where it’s coming from, the qualifications for the scholarships and much more.

See More