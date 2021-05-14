KX Conversation: Dr. Josh Ranum discusses efforts to get kids 12-17 vaccinated

For our May 14 edition of KX Conversation, we welcomed back Dr. Josh Ranum, an internal medicine physician with West River Health Services.

According to research from the COVID States Project, a study says only 50 percent of parents will get their kids vaccinated. It’s also said the vaccine is 100% effective in kids 12-17.

We asked Dr. Ranum how doctors will work to educate parents on immunizations, why he thinks the efficacy rate in the vaccine for children is higher and more.

