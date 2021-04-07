Coronavirus
KX Conversation: Dr. J’Patrick Fahn, a critical care medical director, on CDC’s new guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week updated guidance on cleaning and disinfecting everyday household surfaces, saying in most situations, with no known COVID exposure, a thorough scrub with soap and water will suffice rather than follow on disinfecting wipes and sprays.

For our April 7 edition of KX Conversation, we spoke with Dr. J’Patrick Fahn, the critical care medical director at CHI St. Alexius, about this guidance.

We asked Dr. Fahn what this new information tells us about the spread of coronavirus, advice on keeping homes and workspaces clean after cleaning wipes and disinfectant sprays flew off the shelves for the last year, and what this means for restaurants and businesses.

