KX Conversation: Dr. Michael LeBeau on Sanford Health expanding to Williston

Earlier this year, Sanford Health announced expanding to Williston with a new hospital and clinic.
For our Aug. 30 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Sanford Health President and CEO Dr. Michael LeBeau.
We discussed the progress on the hospital and Williston Square, how great the need is for more healthcare resources in the area, how to recruit and retain employees to make it successful and more.
