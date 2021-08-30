KX Conversation: Dr. Michael LeBeau on Sanford Health expanding to Williston

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Earlier this year, Sanford Health announced expanding to Williston with a new hospital and clinic.

For our Aug. 30 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Sanford Health President and CEO Dr. Michael LeBeau.

We discussed the progress on the hospital and Williston Square, how great the need is for more healthcare resources in the area, how to recruit and retain employees to make it successful and more.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories