KX Conversation: Dr. Noe Mateo on delta COVID-19 variant in ND

For our July 6 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Dr. Noe Mateo with Sanford Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 1 in 4 cases of COVID in the U.S. is the delta variant, however, we don’t seem to be seeing that in North Dakota so far. We discussed why and where the one known case in the state was found.

We also touched on the conflicting mask advice from the World Health Organization and the CDC, why the delta variant is concerning and more.

