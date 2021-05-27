KX Conversation: Dr. Todd Schaffer talks COVID vaccinations in ND

For our May 27 edition of KX Conversation, Dr. Todd Schaffer, the Vice President of Clinics at Sanford Health, joined us.

Earlier this week, the CDC said 50 percent of adult Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID.

We asked Dr. Schaffer to explain how we North Dakotans should approach that information, what he can tell us about COVID vaccine heart related issues and what he would say to people who are frustrated by others not contributing to the vaccinated population.

