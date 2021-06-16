KX Conversation: Emergency Management Director Cody Mattson discusses fireworks ban in Morton County

One day after the City of Mandan voted to ban fireworks, Morton and Burleigh Counties followed suit.

Effective immediately, Morton County Commissioners declared a ban on shooting off fireworks within the entire county through July 5.

Under the advisement of rural fire chiefs, the commission decided the abnormally dry conditions combined with frequent high winds pose too great of a threat.

For our June 16 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Cody Mattson, the Director of Emergency Management for Morton County.

We discussed what people need to know about this decision, how the county ban works with individual cities such as New Salem, which doesn’t have a city ban, and more.

