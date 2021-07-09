KX Conversation: Esmond Alumni Committee member Cindy Rieger Wilhelm on events happening this weekend

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

We were live in Esmond for our July 9 edition of KX Conversation.

Now if you’re wondering where Esmond is, it’s about 20 minutes from Rugby — which, as we know, is the geographical center of North Dakota.

We were joined by Cindy Rieger Wilhelm, an Alumni Committee member who has been helping get ready for the events this weekend.

We’ve been featuring the town all week ahead of our 5 and 6 p.m. shows. We talked with Rieger Wilhelm about what makes Esmond so special, how much effort and time has gone into preparing for this weekend and what events are yet to come.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News