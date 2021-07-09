KX Conversation: Esmond Alumni Committee member Cindy Rieger Wilhelm on events happening this weekend

We were live in Esmond for our July 9 edition of KX Conversation.

Now if you’re wondering where Esmond is, it’s about 20 minutes from Rugby — which, as we know, is the geographical center of North Dakota.

We were joined by Cindy Rieger Wilhelm, an Alumni Committee member who has been helping get ready for the events this weekend.

We’ve been featuring the town all week ahead of our 5 and 6 p.m. shows. We talked with Rieger Wilhelm about what makes Esmond so special, how much effort and time has gone into preparing for this weekend and what events are yet to come.