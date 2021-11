President Joe Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in order to lower gas prices for Americans.

Nationally, gas prices average $3.40 a gallon; that’s $1.30 more than what people were paying a year ago.

For our Nov. 23 edition of KX Conversation, we brought in Eugene Graner, a market specialist and president of Heartland Investor Services.

We discussed the pros and cons of the release and much more.