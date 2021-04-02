KX Conversation: Evangel Church pastor on Easter & the pandemic

On this Good Friday, Christians around the world are preparing to celebrate Easter.

Last year, North Dakotans weren’t allowed to worship in person, but they are allowed to this year.

Lead Pastor Josh Skjoldalat, at Evangel Church in Bismarck, joined us for our April 2 edition of KX Conversation.

We discussed how he and his congregation dealt with the pandemic since last year, and how a lot of people want to get back to in-person worship since they couldn’t last year.

We also touched on what measures they will take to keep everyone safe.

