KX Conversation: First Lady Kathryn Burgum discusses North Dakota Addressing Addiction survey

How would you like to help your fellow North Dakotans in just 10 minutes and for free? You have that opportunity.
For our Aug. 13 edition of KX Conversation, the First Lady of North Dakota, Kathryn Burgum, joined us to talk more about a survey aimed at learning how North Dakotans feel about the current state of addiction and recovery.
To take the survey, click here.
See More
- KX Conversation: Kevin Iverson discusses newly released Census data for ND
- KX Conversation: NDSU’s James Caton talks inflation
- KX Conversation: Director of Disease Control Kirby Kruger discusses delta variant in ND