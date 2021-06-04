KX Conversation: Fort Stevenson Park Manager Chad Trautman

In our June 4 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by someone who knows Fort Stevenson State Park well.
Chad Trautman, the park manager, discussed summer kicking off in North Dakota and his expectations for the park.
We also touched on events going on in Garrison that people should know about.
See More
- Meet Brooke Williams, our new KX News evening anchor
- KX Conversation: Dr. Todd Schaffer talks COVID vaccinations in ND
- KX Conversation: Mark Landis with the Burleigh County Veterans Service Office