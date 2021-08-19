KX Conversation: Glen Hardy with the Minot FD discusses upcoming Citizen’s Fire Academy

In our Aug. 19 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Battalion Chief Glen Hardy of the Minot Fire Department to discuss the upcoming Citizen’s Fire Academy.

The 2021 academy is Sept. 11 from 12-4 p.m.

Hardy discussed why they’re putting the academy on this year, requirements for the academy, what to expect and much more.

He also touched on how to sign up so the department has an idea of what turnout will be.

