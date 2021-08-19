KX Conversation: Glen Hardy with the Minot FD discusses upcoming Citizen’s Fire Academy

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

In our Aug. 19 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Battalion Chief Glen Hardy of the Minot Fire Department to discuss the upcoming Citizen’s Fire Academy.

The 2021 academy is Sept. 11 from 12-4 p.m.

Hardy discussed why they’re putting the academy on this year, requirements for the academy, what to expect and much more.

He also touched on how to sign up so the department has an idea of what turnout will be.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories