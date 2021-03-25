KX Conversation: Gov. Burgum discusses the possible sale of Coal Creek Station

Major news for North Dakota on Thursday as it was announced that exclusive negotiations are underway to buy Coal Creek Station.

In May 2020, Great River Energy announced plans to close Coal Creek Station, a coal generating power plant in Underwood, during the second half of 2022.

Now, if this sale goes through, the unidentified buyer would continue to operate Coal Creek Station and Great River Energy would not shut it down.

So for our March 25 edition of KX Conversation, Gov. Doug Burgum joined us.

We asked him what all he can tell us about the announcement and its importance. We also touched on the possible timeline, and what it means that the potential buyer would buy the plant and the transmission line.

