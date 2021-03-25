KX Conversation: Gov. Burgum discusses the possible sale of Coal Creek Station

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Major news for North Dakota on Thursday as it was announced that exclusive negotiations are underway to buy Coal Creek Station.

In May 2020, Great River Energy announced plans to close Coal Creek Station, a coal generating power plant in Underwood, during the second half of 2022.

Now, if this sale goes through, the unidentified buyer would continue to operate Coal Creek Station and Great River Energy would not shut it down.

So for our March 25 edition of KX Conversation, Gov. Doug Burgum joined us.

We asked him what all he can tell us about the announcement and its importance. We also touched on the possible timeline, and what it means that the potential buyer would buy the plant and the transmission line.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, March 25th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Gov. Burgum

Back on the Air

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 3/25

Marijuana Bill

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/25

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Medal of Honor Day

Horse Roundup

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25

Thursday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & warm

BSC Volleyball

10 Commandments in Schools

RW: Lorena Poppe

Oil Ruling Reversed

KX Convo: Mike Overton

Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Dr. Wynne: Variant Surge

Seasonal Camping

Rainbow Rendezvous

Oil Outlook

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News