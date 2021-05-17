KX Conversation: Gov. Doug Burgum, Part 1

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

We sat down with Gov. Doug Burgum for our May 17 edition of KX Conversation.

We touched on what Burgum believes is the biggest issue facing the nation right now, North Dakota being carbon neutral by 2030, if he would have done anything differently when it comes to COVID policies and more.

Tuesday, Burgum joins us again to discuss the position the state is in after the recent legislative session.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News