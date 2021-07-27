KX Conversation: Greg Gullickson talks Game and Fish Outdoor Skills Park at the ND State Fair

In our July 27 edition of KX Conversation, we talked about sharpening your skills at the North Dakota State Fair.
We were joined by Greg Gullickson with Game and Fish to discuss their Outdoor Skills Park, which is open daily from 1 to 7 p.m.
Visitors can learn information, have hands-on instruction in fishing, hunters safety, archery and trapping and more.
