KX Conversation: Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Duletski discusses sobriety checkpoints for Memorial Day weekend

We continue our KX Conversation on May 24 with North Dakota Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Duletski.

This Friday, as we head into Memorial Day weekend, the Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Burleigh County and elsewhere in the state.

We discussed how often these checkpoints are set up and how specific dates and times are set. We also touched on whether he’s concerned with the number of people traveling this weekend with the lessened COVID restrictions.

