KX Conversation: How does the Bismarck PD handle missing persons cases? Sgt. Mark Gaddis discusses

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

People go missing every day, but when it’s your loved one, would you know what to do?

For our Dec. 2 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Sgt. Mark Gaddis with the Bismarck Police Department.

We discussed the myth that people must wait 24 hours to report a missing person and how law enforcement decides when to put out a missing persons release to news outlets and the public.

We also touched on who handles missing persons on a statewide basis, who do police contact for assistance and much more.

As a reminder, high school student Chase Hurdle is still missing.

He was last seen on Nov. 2 leaving Bismarck High School.

Hurdle has a history of suffering from amnesia. He’s 5’8″ and 130 pounds with has brown eyes, black hair and wears plastic-framed glasses.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the BPD at 701-223-1212.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories