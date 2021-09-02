KX Conversation: Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones

As COVID cases continue to rise across the state, disruptions for families concerning childcare, work and home are bound to happen again.
For our Sept. 2 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Chris Jones, the executive director of the North Dakota Department of Human Services.
We discussed Human Services’s launch of a new website called Help is Here, what they’re seeing the most demand of in services and more.
