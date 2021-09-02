KX Conversation: Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

As COVID cases continue to rise across the state, disruptions for families concerning childcare, work and home are bound to happen again.

For our Sept. 2 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Chris Jones, the executive director of the North Dakota Department of Human Services.

We discussed Human Services’s launch of a new website called Help is Here, what they’re seeing the most demand of in services and more.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories