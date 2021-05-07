KX Conversation: Immunization Director Molly Howell on vaccination efforts in North Dakota

42 percent of North Dakotans have been fully vaccinated in our state, and the push to increase that number remains.

Molly Howell, the Immunization Director for the state Health Department, joined us for our May 7 edition of KX Conversation.

There’s been a lot said nationally about rural areas and vaccine hesitancy. We discussed what she’s seeing here in North Dakota.

We also touched on if there’s any trends, concerns or surprises she’s seeing right now.

