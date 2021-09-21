KX Conversation: James Zervios with Obesity Action Coalition

Together we are making a difference — that’s the message behind a group raising awareness of childhood obesity.

For our Sept. 21 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by a member of the Obesity Action Coalition, James Zervios.

We discussed how the pandemic affected childhood obesity, how we can make a difference and more.

