KX Conversation: Janna Farley with the ACLU

For our April 22 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Janna Farley with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

On Thursday, the House voted to overturn the governor’s veto on the transgender bill.

Disclaimer: This was taped ahead of the Senate vote.

We discussed if Farley was surprised at the governor’s veto or that this bill made it this far, what the ACLU is prepared to do if the veto is overturned and what message she believes this bill carries with it for North Dakota.

