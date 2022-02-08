The Great Plains Food Bank helped more than 120,000 people last year, the second-highest total in its history. And hunger is not going away any time soon in our state.

In fact, one in six people and one in four kids across North Dakota are impacted by hunger.

For more on all that the Great Plains Food Bank does, Jared Slinde, the communications manager, joined us for our Feb. 8 edition of KX Conversation.

We touched on what they’ve learned from the stats of the past year, the program they recently lost and what’s next.