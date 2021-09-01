KX Conversation: Jared Slinde with Great Plains Food Bank talks Hunger Action Month

September marks Hunger Action Month.

KX News is working alongside our parent company, Nexstar, to create awareness and fight food insecurity across the United States.

One in 6 North Dakotans doesn’t have enough food to eat — and just $1 donated to the Great Plains Food Bank of North Dakota can provide three meals for others.

For our Sept. 1 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by the Communications Manager for the Great Plains Food Bank, Jared Slinde.

We discussed what information people need to know to make a difference, what need changes they’ve seen in the past year during the pandemic and much more.

