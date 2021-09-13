KX Conversation: Jared Slinde with Great Plains Food Bank

It’s still September and that means it’s still Hunger Action Month.

Jared Slinde, of the Great Plains Food Bank, joined us for our Sept. 13 edition of KX Conversation.

One of the assets the food bank offers is the Mobile Food Pantry.

We discussed how many people it serves and who benefits from it.

We also touched on the Mobile Food Pantry stopping in seven areas of the state on the 21st and 22nd: Hazen, Halliday, Center, Beulah, Stanton, St. John and New Salem.

