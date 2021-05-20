KX Conversation: Jennifer Wetsch with Child Protection Services

For our May 20 edition of KX Conversation, we welcomed Jennifer Wetsch with Child Protection Services.

Summer is fast approaching, and parents may be wondering if children are ready to stay home alone and when it is safe for children to be without adult supervision — but age is not the only factor parents should consider when making their decision.

In this day and age, when few homes have landline phones and not all kids have cell phones, we discussed with Wetsch what parents can do to keep in touch and key points they should go over with their child.

We also touched on where parents and caregivers with questions on child supervision guidelines can go.

See More