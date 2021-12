Things can get really tough in the winter — the dark, the cold temps set in, and a lot of times, isolation.

For our Dec. 15 edition of KX Conversation, we spoke with someone who takes in a lot of people in need: Jill McDonald, the executive director of the Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot.

We discussed how many people can the center help at a time and what happens when they’re full. We also touched on mental health services, emotional support and more.