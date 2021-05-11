KX Conversation: Job Service ND Director Bryan Klipfel discusses unemployment in the state

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

For our May 11 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Job Service ND Director Bryan Klipfel.

We discussed the Monday announcement that the state will end its participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment programs in June and what exactly that means for those on unemployment.

We also touched on North Dakota’s unemployment numbers, how many people will be affected by this news and more.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News