KX Conversation: Job Service ND Director Bryan Klipfel discusses unemployment in the state

For our May 11 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Job Service ND Director Bryan Klipfel.
We discussed the Monday announcement that the state will end its participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment programs in June and what exactly that means for those on unemployment.
We also touched on North Dakota’s unemployment numbers, how many people will be affected by this news and more.
