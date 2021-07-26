KX Conversation: Jodi Smith discusses Dept. of Trust Lands helping farmers, ranchers during drought

The effect of the drought continues for our farmers and ranchers.
For our July 26 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Jodi Smith with the North Dakota Department of Trust Lands.
We discussed how Smith’s office is helping with resources on land leased by farmers and ranchers, their cost-share program, long-term payoff and more.
See More
- KX Conversation: The new Williston Fire Chief, Matt Clark
- KX Conversation: Tigirlily featured on ‘Young and the Restless’
- KX Conversation: Renae Korslein talks opening day at the ND State Fair