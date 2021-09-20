KX Conversation: John Weeda with the North Dakota Transmission Authority

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

We all want to live in as healthy an environment as possible, not just for us but for the world itself.

But as the nation moves toward being as carbon neutral as possible, people are worried about how that and other factors could affect power grid reliability.

We welcomed the director of the North Dakota Transmission Authority, John Weeda, for our Sept. 20 edition of KX Conversation.

We discussed his annual report to the North Dakota Industrial Commission that said Midcontinent Independent System Operator is predicting serious reliability issues within the next decade, and more.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories