KX Conversation: John Weeda with the North Dakota Transmission Authority

We all want to live in as healthy an environment as possible, not just for us but for the world itself.

But as the nation moves toward being as carbon neutral as possible, people are worried about how that and other factors could affect power grid reliability.

We welcomed the director of the North Dakota Transmission Authority, John Weeda, for our Sept. 20 edition of KX Conversation.

We discussed his annual report to the North Dakota Industrial Commission that said Midcontinent Independent System Operator is predicting serious reliability issues within the next decade, and more.

See More