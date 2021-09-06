KX Conversation: Karen Worcester, the Executive Director of Wreaths Across America

This weekend will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Executive Director of Wreaths Across America, Karen Worcester, joined us for our KX Conversation to tell us about a special project of remembrance taking place Tuesday.

Wreaths Across America is known for placing wreaths on veterans’ headstones, but this week they have a new initiative — waving the American flag.

We discussed this new event, what to know so you can join and how people can get involved in Wreaths Across America this winter.

